Procyon Advisors LLC Invests $428,000 in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $3,722,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix stock opened at $625.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $664.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $684.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 89.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $606.12 and a one year high of $871.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.75.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

