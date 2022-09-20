Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 940 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1,256.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,221,000 after buying an additional 6,201,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 14,170.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,984,000 after buying an additional 1,320,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PPL by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,864 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PPL by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,991,000 after purchasing an additional 824,795 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,778. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Stock Up 1.5 %

PPL Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.