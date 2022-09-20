ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of ProFrac in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

ProFrac Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFHC opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. ProFrac has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $23.62.

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

ProFrac Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFHC. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter valued at $16,021,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter valued at $11,999,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter valued at $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Further Reading

