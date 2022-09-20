ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,093 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BITO. Insight Inv LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 73.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BITO stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $44.29.

