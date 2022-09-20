ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) by 240.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $44.29.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.