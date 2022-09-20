ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Position Trimmed by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWM. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 stock opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $27.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.93.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

