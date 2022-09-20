Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.23.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Prosus from €118.00 ($120.41) to €95.00 ($96.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered Prosus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Prosus from €75.00 ($76.53) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Investec lowered Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Prosus from €110.00 ($112.24) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

PROSY opened at $11.44 on Thursday. Prosus has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0231 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

