Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLX opened at $1.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $54.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Read More

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.