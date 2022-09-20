Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives $8.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Purple Innovation

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,800.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 84.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,430,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,293 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $597,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,191,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 53,635 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 40,854,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 1,754.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 223,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 211,881 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $323.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.91.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Purple Innovation’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Purple Innovation

(Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.