Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.11.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation Price Performance

PRPL stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $23.13. The company has a market cap of $323.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,800.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Purple Innovation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at $52,000.

About Purple Innovation

(Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.