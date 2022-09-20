Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Portage Biotech Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Portage Biotech in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Portage Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28).

Shares of PRTG opened at $7.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84. Portage Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Portage Biotech by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Portage Biotech by 36.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

