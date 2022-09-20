Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for CRISPR Therapeutics AG Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, September 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.44) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($9.26) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.53) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.31) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($7.50) EPS.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $68.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.44 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,897,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,035,078.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,108,500. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 41.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $289,982,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 189.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 53,414 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.