Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Packaging Co. of America Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.83. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $11.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.14 EPS.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 5.1 %

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $124.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.86. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $116.60 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.