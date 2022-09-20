Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Issued By William Blair

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sientra in a research report issued on Thursday, September 15th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Sientra’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sientra’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.05 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 346.56% and a negative net margin of 68.28%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Sientra to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

SIEN opened at $0.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sientra by 230.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sientra during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Sientra by 48.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

