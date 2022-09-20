Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Avient Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Avient in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Avient Stock Up 3.0 %

AVNT stock opened at $37.88 on Monday. Avient has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Avient during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avient by 104.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avient by 565.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Articles

