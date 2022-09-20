Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Avient Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Avient in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.
AVNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Avient Stock Up 3.0 %
Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Avient during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avient by 104.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avient by 565.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avient Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 34.93%.
Avient Company Profile
Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avient (AVNT)
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.