Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for ONE Group Hospitality in a report released on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for ONE Group Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.46 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 8.17%.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STKS. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of STKS stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $232.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.02. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 184.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 94,265 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 25.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 43.7% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 649,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 197,608 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 63.6% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 817,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 318,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Group Hospitality

(Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.