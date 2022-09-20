Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Lifted by DA Davidson

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $9.58 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2023 earnings at $10.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TSCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $192.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $10,444,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.9% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 25,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

