Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for BRP Inc. Decreased by Desjardins (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BRP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.23. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 526.63%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $70.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.75. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $99.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. BRP’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in BRP by 8.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in BRP in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BRP by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BRP by 21.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in BRP by 4.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

