Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Kroger in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Kroger’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

KR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

NYSE:KR opened at $47.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,958,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Kroger by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,175 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $71,410,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

