Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Newmont Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a report released on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$90.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

NGT stock opened at C$58.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.58, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$59.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$80.04. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$53.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$108.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.708 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

