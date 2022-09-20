Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Lifted by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 15th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on HST. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.82 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

