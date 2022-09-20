QuadrantProtocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,050.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $2,050.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,272.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007400 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00060213 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010565 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00063626 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

