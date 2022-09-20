QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on QDEL. StockNews.com lowered QuidelOrtho from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.50.
QuidelOrtho Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $79.15 on Monday. QuidelOrtho has a 1-year low of $77.32 and a 1-year high of $180.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
QuidelOrtho Company Profile
QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.
