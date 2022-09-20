R1 RCM Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Schoenhaus forecasts that the healthcare provider will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for R1 RCM’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

RCM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of RCM opened at $20.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 112.12, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.95. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $27.86.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,792,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,749,680.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,449,056 shares of company stock valued at $317,717,189 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 26.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,312 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 196,427 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 27.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 410,038 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 89,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

