Radicle Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00010754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $70.51 million and $3.89 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00119690 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005267 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002351 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00881353 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,526,293 coins. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Radicle
