Rage Fan (RAGE) Trading Down 12.6% This Week

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $94,644.73 and approximately $6,103.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. The Reddit community for Rage Fan is https://reddit.com/r/RageFanSocial. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

