Rage Fan (RAGE) Trading Down 12.6% This Week

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $94,644.73 and approximately $6,103.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00122721 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005252 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002332 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.31 or 0.00878764 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Rage Fan Coin Profile
Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. The Reddit community for Rage Fan is https://reddit.com/r/RageFanSocial. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Rage Fan
