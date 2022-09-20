Railgun Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $30.18 Million (RAIL)

Railgun (RAIL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Railgun coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00002779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Railgun has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. Railgun has a total market capitalization of $30.18 million and approximately $136,500.00 worth of Railgun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00122618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005295 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00886087 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Railgun Coin Profile

Railgun’s launch date was July 3rd, 2021. Railgun’s total supply is 57,500,000 coins. Railgun’s official Twitter account is @railgun_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Railgun is railgun.ch.

Railgun Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Railgun is a collection of smart contracts that verify zero-knowledge proofs, allowing users to make send or receive transactions without revealing any assets, amounts, or identities and interact with smart contracts such as those used for DEX trading, yield farming and other dApps (decentralized Apps), in much the same way.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Railgun directly using U.S. dollars.

