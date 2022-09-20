Rarible Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Rarible has a market cap of $24.00 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rarible has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00012598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rarible Coin Profile

Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,973,174 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rarible Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

