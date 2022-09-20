Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.81. The firm has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

