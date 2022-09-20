Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,970 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

