Refinable (FINE) Tops One Day Volume of $523,634.00

Refinable (FINE) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Refinable has a market capitalization of $912,044.21 and $523,634.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can now be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable was first traded on February 25th, 2021. Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Refinable’s official website is refinable.com.

Refinable Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Invested by Binance and Mr Beast, Refinable is an NFT marketplace on BSC, empowering both individual creators and beloved brands to easily and affordably create, discover, trade, and leverage NFTs. Supporting all communities in engaging with NFTs is Refinable’s mission and it looks forward to empowering the next generation of digital transactions.”

