Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $750.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $746.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $715.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $617.77 and its 200-day moving average is $639.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $754.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,342,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,740 shares of company stock worth $35,478,694. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,405,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

