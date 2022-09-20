Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,183 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,199 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 28.4% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,309.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 583,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 542,242 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 62,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

