renBTC Trading Down 10.7% This Week (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. renBTC has a market capitalization of $69.95 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, renBTC has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $19,540.37 or 1.02086855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00120049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005225 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00874376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC’s launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io/renvm. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

