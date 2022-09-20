ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

SOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on ReneSola from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 92,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $410,692.01. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,749,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,480,546.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ReneSola by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 54,436 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,054,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOL opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $9.72.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

