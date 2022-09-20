Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

RENT stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. Rent the Runway has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The company has a market cap of $186.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34.

Insider Activity at Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 76.30% and a negative return on equity of 293.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rent the Runway will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $42,786.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,744 shares of company stock worth $80,913. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 242.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rent the Runway

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

