Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Helios Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helios Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helios Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.51 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HLIO. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $52.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.40. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.44 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

