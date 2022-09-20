Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ashland Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ashland in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.76. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

ASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ashland in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ashland from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

ASH stock opened at $99.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.20. Ashland has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

Ashland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Ashland during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashland during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Ashland by 245.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ashland during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

