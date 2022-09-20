Research Analysts Set Expectations for Casey’s General Stores, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Casey’s General Stores’ current full-year earnings is $10.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ FY2023 earnings at $10.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.84 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.7 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $216.42 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $223.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.81.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.98. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,025,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.22%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also

