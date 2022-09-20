Research Analysts Set Expectations for STERIS’’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:STE)

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of STERIS’ in a report issued on Friday, September 16th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.41.

Get STERIS’ alerts:

STERIS’ Price Performance

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$252.87 million.

STERIS’ Company Profile

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS’ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS’ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.