Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 953 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,281,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,165.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,165.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $123.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.55. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.12 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.