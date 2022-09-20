Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after buying an additional 30,181,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,604,258,000 after buying an additional 1,178,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after buying an additional 4,017,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,492,430,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.