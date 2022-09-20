Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MFS Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0195 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

(Get Rating)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.