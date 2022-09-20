Reviewing Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) and Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG)

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) and Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Deep Well Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvopetro Energy 43.96% 34.88% 25.75% Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Well Oil & Gas has a beta of -2.35, indicating that its stock price is 335% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvopetro Energy $34.98 million 4.99 $6.61 million $0.59 8.68 Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Deep Well Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alvopetro Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Well Oil & Gas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alvopetro Energy and Deep Well Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvopetro Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Deep Well Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Alvopetro Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.4% of Deep Well Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alvopetro Energy beats Deep Well Oil & Gas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Deep Well Oil & Gas

Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent junior oil sands exploration and development company in Canada. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil sands prospects. The company has a 90% working interest in three oil sands leases; a 100% working interest in one oil sand lease; and a 25% working interest in two oil sands leases in the Peace River oil sands area of North Central Alberta, Canada. As of September 30, 2020, it leased 13,442 net acres of land under six oil sands. Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. serves marketing facilities in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Allied Devices Corporation and changed its name to Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. in September 2003. Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

