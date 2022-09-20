Reviewing ESS Tech (GWH) and The Competition

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) is one of 58 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ESS Tech to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ESS Tech and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 3 6 0 2.67 ESS Tech Competitors 40 432 919 35 2.67

ESS Tech presently has a consensus target price of $14.64, suggesting a potential upside of 220.33%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 60.42%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A -$477.12 million -0.63 ESS Tech Competitors $693.24 million $22.42 million 0.73

This table compares ESS Tech and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ESS Tech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. ESS Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ESS Tech has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech’s competitors have a beta of 0.56, suggesting that their average share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A -57.87% -34.07% ESS Tech Competitors -77.59% -118.45% -8.76%

Summary

ESS Tech competitors beat ESS Tech on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

