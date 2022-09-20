Reviewing GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS) and The Competition

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) is one of 164 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare GLOBALFOUNDRIES to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GLOBALFOUNDRIES $6.59 billion -$250.31 million 64.35 GLOBALFOUNDRIES Competitors $3.70 billion $763.99 million 17.11

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. GLOBALFOUNDRIES is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 14 0 2.93 GLOBALFOUNDRIES Competitors 1667 7708 16137 579 2.60

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus price target of $74.60, indicating a potential upside of 28.82%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 35.87%. Given GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GLOBALFOUNDRIES has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLOBALFOUNDRIES 6.56% 6.23% 3.29% GLOBALFOUNDRIES Competitors -59.23% -14.73% 0.19%

Summary

GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

