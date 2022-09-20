Reviewing Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) & Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) and Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Knightscope shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Inseego shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.9% of Knightscope shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Inseego shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Knightscope alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Knightscope and Inseego’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knightscope $3.41 million 22.61 -$43.84 million ($2.19) -1.33 Inseego $262.40 million 1.01 -$48.13 million ($0.56) -4.39

Analyst Recommendations

Knightscope has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inseego. Inseego is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Knightscope, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Knightscope and Inseego, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knightscope 0 0 0 0 N/A Inseego 0 1 3 0 2.75

Inseego has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.90%. Given Inseego’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inseego is more favorable than Knightscope.

Profitability

This table compares Knightscope and Inseego’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knightscope -824.97% N/A -138.59% Inseego -21.16% N/A -26.69%

Summary

Inseego beats Knightscope on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knightscope

(Get Rating)

Knightscope, Inc. designs, develops, builds, deploys, and supports physical security technologies in the United States. The company's solutions combine the physical presence of autonomous security robots (ASR) with real-time on-site data collection and analysis, and a human-machine interface to reduce crime. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR. The company also develops and operates the Knightscope security operations center (KSOC), a browser-based interface, which allows real-time data access service to its clients for alert of an abnormal event; and Knightscope network operations center (KNOC), a custom set of tools that enables it to manage and monitor the network of ASRs with alerts related to critical indicators and statistics, including charging, software, navigation, and temperatures, as well as to execute over-the-air software upgrades, patches, and other related items. In addition, it offers Knightscope+ remote monitoring, an optional service for clients that operate without a fully staffed 24/7 security operations center. The company serves law enforcement agencies, hospitals, and security teams. Knightscope, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Inseego

(Get Rating)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices. Its products include 4G and 5G fixed wireless routers and gateways, mobile hotspots, and wireless gateways and routers for IIoT applications; and Gb speed 4G LTE hotspots and USB modems, integrated telematics, and mobile tracking hardware devices, which are supported by applications software and cloud services designed to enable customers to analyze data insights and configure/manage their hardware remotely. In addition, the company sells software-as-a-service (SaaS), software, and services solutions in various mobile and IIoT vertical markets comprising fleet management, vehicle telematics, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking, monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management. Its SaaS delivery platforms include telematics, asset tracking, and management platforms which provide fleet, vehicle, aviation, asset, and other telematics applications; and Inseego Subscribe, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations in managing the selection, deployment, and spend of their customers wireless assets by helping them to save money on personnel and telecom expenses. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.