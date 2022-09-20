Reviewing Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (LVLU) & The Competition

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) is one of 52 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million $2.05 million -1.29 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Competitors $15.37 billion $805.50 million -7.55

Analyst Ratings

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 2 6 0 2.75 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Competitors 167 1023 3308 46 2.71

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 149.55%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 57.99%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0.70% 12,267.49% 89.34% Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Competitors -12.28% 318.42% -7.65%

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

