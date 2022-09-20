Reviewing Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Microbot Medical and X4 Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $8.10, indicating a potential upside of 664.15%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Microbot Medical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical N/A -100.10% -86.44% X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -175.80% -89.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Microbot Medical and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Microbot Medical and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$11.31 million ($1.84) -3.21 X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 24.25 -$88.70 million ($3.32) -0.32

Microbot Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than X4 Pharmaceuticals. Microbot Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X4 Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Microbot Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 95.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Microbot Medical has a beta of 3.55, suggesting that its stock price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals beats Microbot Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, CardioSert, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable robot for various endovascular interventional procedures; and a multi generation pipeline portfolio. It has 42 issued/allowed patents and 23 patent applications pending worldwide. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Stryker Corporation for technology co-development. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia. The company is also developing X4P-002, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of brain cancers; and X4P-003, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of CXCR4 disorders and primary immunodeficiencies. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

