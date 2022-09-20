Reviewing Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Public Storage has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFA Financial has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of MFA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Public Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of MFA Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Profitability

Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.1%. Public Storage pays out 68.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MFA Financial pays out -338.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MFA Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Public Storage and MFA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 56.93% 40.19% 12.57% MFA Financial -1.61% 4.03% 1.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Public Storage and MFA Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 0 5 7 0 2.58 MFA Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40

Public Storage currently has a consensus price target of $365.58, suggesting a potential upside of 16.99%. MFA Financial has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 30.14%. Given MFA Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MFA Financial is more favorable than Public Storage.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Public Storage and MFA Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage $3.42 billion 16.05 $1.95 billion $11.74 26.62 MFA Financial $362.30 million 3.08 $328.87 million ($0.52) -21.06

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than MFA Financial. MFA Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Public Storage beats MFA Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

